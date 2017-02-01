Breitbart editor starts scholarship for just white men
There are 1 comment on the WICU12 Erie story from 14 hrs ago, titled Breitbart editor starts scholarship for just white men. In it, WICU12 Erie reports that:
Breitbart editor and occasional person you see on TV, Milo Yiannopoulos, has officially opened up a college scholarship exclusively for young white men. According to the scholarship's website, The Privilege Grant "is available exclusively to white men" who want to pursue college "on equal footing with their female, queer and ethnic minority classmates."
#1 8 hrs ago
I think his performance shtick is "toxic, Jewish, homosexual man in the Nazi Party." So clever, but we do have to admit it's been done before.
Also, the headline and summary just specify white men, leaving sexual orientation unmentioned. The quote from the website, on the other hand, mentions an equal [sic] footing with female, queer and ethnic minority students.
