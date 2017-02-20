There are on the TMZ.com story from 16 hrs ago, titled Boxer Yusaf Mack Beats Down Twitter Troll In Barber Shop ... After Gay Attacks. In it, TMZ.com reports that:

Openly gay boxer Yusaf Mack unleashed a barber shop beatdown -- attacking a man he claims has been harassing him online over his sexual orientation. TMZ Sports confirmed paramedics were called to the L A Clippers shop in Philadelphia Saturday evening ... after Mack wailed on the man in front of customers and employees.

