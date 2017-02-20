Boxer Yusaf Mack Beats Down Twitter Troll In Barber Shop ... After Gay Attacks
There are 2 comments on the TMZ.com story from 16 hrs ago, titled Boxer Yusaf Mack Beats Down Twitter Troll In Barber Shop ... After Gay Attacks. In it, TMZ.com reports that:
Openly gay boxer Yusaf Mack unleashed a barber shop beatdown -- attacking a man he claims has been harassing him online over his sexual orientation. TMZ Sports confirmed paramedics were called to the L A Clippers shop in Philadelphia Saturday evening ... after Mack wailed on the man in front of customers and employees.
#1 14 hrs ago
"Witnesses tell us Mack attacked the dude while the victim's head was in a sink in the middle of a wash."
Odd, that is usually when I try to slip them (non homophobes, anyway) my phone number.
#2 13 hrs ago
The loudmouth homophobic troll is not going to stop until he gets a healthy dose of what he fears the most (see the news story)
.
But first he needs to go on a serious starvation diet
.
His effeminate humptybutt is too big to boink
