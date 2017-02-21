Bill filed to loosen knot over N Caro...

Bill filed to loosen knot over N Carolina "bathroom bill"

North Carolina lawmakers filed a bipartisan bill Wednesday aimed at breaking an impasse over the state's "bathroom bill," but it's likely to face tough going in the Republican-controlled legislature. Two House Republicans and two Democrats sponsored the measure that would repeal House Bill 2, the law approved last March.

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 1 hr ago
The reason the bigots and homophobes can't rescind Hate Bill 2 is because they signed pledges with the white supremacy hate groups that helped them get elected
Signing pledges with hate groups collapsed Cruz's presidential campaign; so it won't be too much longer before pledges start hobbling state legislature campaigns; North Carolina being a prime example

Pence of Tides

Philadelphia, PA

#2 1 hr ago
Explain to the Republican legislators that any loosening of the knot in their neckties will aid in their restroom toe-tapping activities. Then we'll see progress on undoing HB2 for sure.

Steve

Philadelphia, PA

#3 54 min ago
Pence of Tides wrote:
Explain to the Republican legislators that any loosening of the knot in their neckties will aid in their restroom toe-tapping activities. Then we'll see progress on undoing HB2 for sure.
You're obviously a mentally ill queer
Chicago, IL

