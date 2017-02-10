Big Gay Out offers 'something for eve...

Big Gay Out offers 'something for everyone at Coyle Park this year

There's "something for everyone" at today's 17th annual Big Gay Out, including drag queens and an all-day dance party. The event at Coyle Park in Pt Chev is one of the key fixtures of Auckland's Pride festival, which began on Friday and will end on February 26. More than 10,000 people have attended Big Gay Out in recent years and this year should be no exception, said spokesman Joe Rich.

Chicago, IL

