There are on the PhysOrg Weblog story from 7 hrs ago, titled Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads gay men to engage in riskier sex. In it, PhysOrg Weblog reports that:

A survey spanning 19 years of participants at a gay pride event in the US notes a consistent increase in the occurrence of condomless anal sex among men, as well as a rise in how many sex partners they have. Condomless receptive anal sex among HIV uninfected men has doubled, while insertive condomless anal sex has more than tripled among HIV-positive men.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.