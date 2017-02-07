Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads gay men to engage in riskier sex
There are 2 comments on the PhysOrg Weblog story from 7 hrs ago, titled Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads gay men to engage in riskier sex. In it, PhysOrg Weblog reports that:
A survey spanning 19 years of participants at a gay pride event in the US notes a consistent increase in the occurrence of condomless anal sex among men, as well as a rise in how many sex partners they have. Condomless receptive anal sex among HIV uninfected men has doubled, while insertive condomless anal sex has more than tripled among HIV-positive men.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.
|
#1 3 hrs ago
More homophobic psychobabble from the orgasm police telling us everything they know about gay sex
.
nothing
|
#2 3 hrs ago
I no gay sex is perverse and deviant!!!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|10 min
|Rosa_Winkel
|5,328
|Virginia Senate passes bill to protect religiou...
|19 min
|DaveinMass
|6
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|34 min
|Terra Firma
|44,654
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|41 min
|Rose_NoHo
|24,503
|Trump moves leave LGBT groups, religious conser...
|1 hr
|TRUMP a CLOWN
|2
|Reform Rabbis Slam Betsy DeVos for 'Christian' ...
|2 hr
|MichaelN
|10
|Gay pastor returns to Kenosha church that ouste...
|5 hr
|TomInElPaso
|20
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|8 hr
|Bills straight co...
|69,508
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC