Backpedaling on same sex marriage? What did the president actually say?

A gay rights activist accused President Tsai Ing-wen of backpedaling on her past support for legalizing gay marriage, saying she had told him recently, "In this life, you may probably not live to see same-sex marriage." Vincent Huang, who participated in a discussion with Tsai at the Presidential Office on Feb. 18, made the claim on Facebook.

