As president, Trump juggles loyalties on LGBT issues
There was candidate Donald Trump in Colorado, waving a rainbow flag emblazoned with a "LGBTs for Trump," a photo opportunity meant to signal he was a new brand of Republican when it comes to protecting LGBT Americans. Four months later, faced with a major decision point on the issue, Trump's White House held up another slogan: defense of states' rights.
#1 2 hrs ago
Hint: It's a deeply anti lgbt Administration. Any" divided loyalties" notion is simple horsesht.
