As president, Trump juggles loyalties...

As president, Trump juggles loyalties on LGBT issues

There are 1 comment on the WFMJ-TV Youngstown story from 9 hrs ago, titled As president, Trump juggles loyalties on LGBT issues. In it, WFMJ-TV Youngstown reports that:

There was candidate Donald Trump in Colorado, waving a rainbow flag emblazoned with a "LGBTs for Trump," a photo opportunity meant to signal he was a new brand of Republican when it comes to protecting LGBT Americans. Four months later, faced with a major decision point on the issue, Trump's White House held up another slogan: defense of states' rights.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Magic Utah Uwear

Philadelphia, PA

#1 2 hrs ago
Hint: It's a deeply anti lgbt Administration. Any" divided loyalties" notion is simple horsesht.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 33 min tbird19482 45,036
News Vancouver mayor pushes for anti-gay, anti-Islam... 38 min Gay Opportunity K... 1
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 40 min carter county res... 24,757
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 49 min June VanDerMark 13,057
News Transgender: What does it mean? After Trump rol... 56 min TerriB1 5
News India Busts Heretofore Big Taboo In New Sex Edu... 1 hr Zanes Fairy Godmo... 2
first gay experiences (Oct '11) 1 hr Zane 93
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,195 • Total comments across all topics: 279,112,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC