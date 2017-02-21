There are on the WFMJ-TV Youngstown story from 9 hrs ago, titled As president, Trump juggles loyalties on LGBT issues. In it, WFMJ-TV Youngstown reports that:

There was candidate Donald Trump in Colorado, waving a rainbow flag emblazoned with a "LGBTs for Trump," a photo opportunity meant to signal he was a new brand of Republican when it comes to protecting LGBT Americans. Four months later, faced with a major decision point on the issue, Trump's White House held up another slogan: defense of states' rights.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.