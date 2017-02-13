Artificial insemination parenting bil...

Artificial insemination parenting bill draws LGBT criticism

15 hrs ago

Gay rights advocates are raising the alarm about a Tennessee bill they say could make it impossible for same-sex couples to be recognized as the legal parents of children. The bill sponsored by Republican state Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver would repeal a 1977 state law that declared children born as a result of artificial insemination to be the legitimate offspring of the husband and wife.

Chicago, IL

