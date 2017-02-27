Arrest warrant issued in Key West gay...

Arrest warrant issued in Key West gay-bashing

There are 2 comments on the Front www.keysnet.com story from 11 hrs ago, titled Arrest warrant issued in Key West gay-bashing. In it, Front www.keysnet.com reports that:

Key West police have obtained an arrest warrant for a North Carolina man suspected of a hate crime on Feb. 23 on Duval Street, city police said Tuesday night. Richlands, N.C., resident Brandon Ray Davis, 30, is wanted for felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon - his scooter - for nearly running down two men on bicycles while deluging them with homophobic comments.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Tommy Tumber

Philadelphia, PA

#1 10 hrs ago
Another Queer imagination

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#2 6 hrs ago
Obviously homophobic scooter kamikazes are not the sharpest tacks in the bulletin board
.
Davis left behind a photocopy of his HB2 Carolina driver's license at the scooter rental
.
Duh!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 18 min June VanDerMark 13,107
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 23 min guest 1,108
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 29 min Respect71 45,195
News Transgender sister of inauguration singer Jacki... 38 min TerriB1 2
News Sen. Hassan meets with Supreme Court nominee Go... 1 hr slick willie expl... 40
News Gay-basher gets 2 months in jail for on-camera ... 2 hr Froud 5
News Homosexuality and the Bible (Aug '11) 2 hr Just Think 36,051
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) Mon Truth 24,781
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,200 • Total comments across all topics: 279,228,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC