Arrest warrant issued in Key West gay-bashing
There are 2 comments on the Front www.keysnet.com story from 11 hrs ago, titled Arrest warrant issued in Key West gay-bashing. In it, Front www.keysnet.com reports that:
Key West police have obtained an arrest warrant for a North Carolina man suspected of a hate crime on Feb. 23 on Duval Street, city police said Tuesday night. Richlands, N.C., resident Brandon Ray Davis, 30, is wanted for felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon - his scooter - for nearly running down two men on bicycles while deluging them with homophobic comments.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
Another Queer imagination
|
#2 6 hrs ago
Obviously homophobic scooter kamikazes are not the sharpest tacks in the bulletin board
.
Davis left behind a photocopy of his HB2 Carolina driver's license at the scooter rental
.
Duh!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|18 min
|June VanDerMark
|13,107
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|23 min
|guest
|1,108
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|29 min
|Respect71
|45,195
|Transgender sister of inauguration singer Jacki...
|38 min
|TerriB1
|2
|Sen. Hassan meets with Supreme Court nominee Go...
|1 hr
|slick willie expl...
|40
|Gay-basher gets 2 months in jail for on-camera ...
|2 hr
|Froud
|5
|Homosexuality and the Bible (Aug '11)
|2 hr
|Just Think
|36,051
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|Mon
|Truth
|24,781
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC