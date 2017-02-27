There are on the Front www.keysnet.com story from 11 hrs ago, titled Arrest warrant issued in Key West gay-bashing. In it, Front www.keysnet.com reports that:

Key West police have obtained an arrest warrant for a North Carolina man suspected of a hate crime on Feb. 23 on Duval Street, city police said Tuesday night. Richlands, N.C., resident Brandon Ray Davis, 30, is wanted for felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon - his scooter - for nearly running down two men on bicycles while deluging them with homophobic comments.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.