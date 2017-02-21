Arkansas Supreme Court Strikes City's...

Arkansas Supreme Court Strikes City's LGBT Protections

There are 4 comments on the ArkansasBusiness.com story from 11 hrs ago, titled Arkansas Supreme Court Strikes City's LGBT Protections.

LITTLE ROCK - The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursdaystruck down a city's ordinance banning discrimination based on a person's sexual orientation or gender identity, but it stopped short of saying whether a state law aimed at prohibiting such local LGBT protections is constitutional.

Daniel

Hockessin, DE

#1 10 hrs ago
Another win for the good guys

Imprtnrd

“What Goes Around, Comes Around”

Since: Mar 07

11,417

Kansas City, MO.

#2 10 hrs ago
Daniel wrote:
Another win for the bigots
Right you are!

EdmondWA

“Unconvinced”

Since: Nov 09

9,240

Seattle, WA

#3 9 hrs ago
Daniel wrote:
Another win for the good guys
Josh Duggar is your "good guy"?

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#4 8 hrs ago
Daniel wrote:
Another win for the bigots.
Wow...."Daniel" finally makes a true statement.

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 1 min Shiralee 5,286
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 49 min Inquisitor 1,051
News Washington court rules against florist in gay w... 1 hr Pence of Tides 54
News Trump's staff picks disappoint, alarm minority ... 1 hr davy 455
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr Respect71 45,003
News Bill filed to loosen knot over N Carolina "bath... 2 hr Elizabeth1912 5
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 4 hr June VanDerMark 13,053
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 5 hr carter county res... 24,753
