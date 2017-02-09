Arkansas court weighs future of city's LGBT protections
Arkansas Supreme Court justices questioned Thursday whether a city's ordinance banning discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity flies in the face of a 2015 state law that was intended to prevent local LGBT protections. An attorney for the state asked the court during oral arguments to strike down the anti-discrimination ordinance Fayetteville voters approved, saying it clearly violates the law from a few months earlier that intended to ban such ordinances.
#1 16 hrs ago
Why does Arkansas feel the need to shortchange employment benefits just for LG's and T's and pay full employment benefits to everyone else?
Do they think LG and T employees are running a green light special for cheapskate bosses?
I had a cheapskate boss tell me unmarried employees don't make as much money because we don't have families to support
When Michelle is elected President and the Obamas move back into the White House; we'll make sure she signs the Employment Protection Act so all the cheapskate bosses will get their justifiable deserves
#2 11 hrs ago
I can't figure out why the Arkansas state law doesn't violate the US Supreme Court's Romer decision.
Also, more properly, the judges don't have to guess what the Arkansas legislators claim the intent of the law is.... The law just _happens_ out of the blue to only actually affect local lgbt rights ordinances.
"Justice Rhonda Wood also expressed skepticism about the city's argument, noting that the 2015 law said its purpose was to prevent varying anti-discrimination protections across the state.'This isn't one where we have to guess what their intent was,' Wood said."
“Equality First”
Since: Jan 09
8,382
Location hidden
#3 3 hrs ago
I admit that my knowledge of law is very limited, but wouldn't someone have to litigate it in front of the Supreme Court in order for them to say that? Or can the Court just make a ruling without a case?
