Anthony Weiner Could Get 15 Years on ...

Anthony Weiner Could Get 15 Years on Kiddie Porn Charges

There are 3 comments on the Right Wing News story from 19 hrs ago, titled Anthony Weiner Could Get 15 Years on Kiddie Porn Charges. In it, Right Wing News reports that:

Federal prosecutors are weighing bringing child-pornography charges against former Rep. Anthony Weiner over sexually explicit exchanges he allegedly had with a 15-year-old girl, according to people familiar with the matter. Mr. Weiner, a New York Democrat, is being investigated by the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which seized his electronic devices, including a laptop and a cellphone, as part of the probe.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Right Wing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 7 hrs ago
What in the heck does Anthony Weiner have to do with LGBT people?
.
Is the Roboblogger sexually confused again?

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Curteese

Hockessin, DE

#5 5 hrs ago
Because Queers like Anthony's wiener!

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#6 4 hrs ago
Curteese wrote:
Because Queers like Anthony's wiener!
Har de har har har
.
Speak for yourself; sugar
.
Anthony is defiled by women; so he is all yours
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 19 min guest 801
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 21 min Tre H 5,187
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 31 min Logic Analysis 12,828
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 hr Rose_NoHo 24,431
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... 1 hr Frogface Kate 29
News Boy Scouts' transgender ruling prompts N.C. gro... 2 hr Logic Analysis 11
News Virginia House approves religious liberty bill 2 hr Rainbow Kid 11
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 hr Wondering 44,594
News Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09) 3 hr huey goins 311
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,019 • Total comments across all topics: 278,493,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC