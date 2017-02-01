An Anti-Gay, Pro-Statutory Rape Troll...

An Anti-Gay, Pro-Statutory Rape Troll Got Fired After Insulting Katie Price's Disabled Son

There are 2 comments on the Unicorn Booty story from 14 hrs ago, titled An Anti-Gay, Pro-Statutory Rape Troll Got Fired After Insulting Katie Price's Disabled Son.

An internet troll who posted anti-gay, pro-statutory rape comments lost his job after British TV personality Katie Price hunted him down for insulting her son. Mark Williams was a typical Twitter troll, spending his free time on the site spewing hate against marginalized people.

Bryan Fischer s Hair Gel

Philadelphia, PA

#1 12 hrs ago
And now Mark Williams is Deputy White House Press Secretary.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Bryan Fischer s Hair Gel

Philadelphia, PA

#2 12 hrs ago
Mark Williams is a stand up guy. Everyone is being biased against him.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Chicago, IL

