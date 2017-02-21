After refusing to watch LGBT diversity video, Social Security judge sues to avoid being fired
There are 1 comment on the The Washington Post story from 4 hrs ago, titled After refusing to watch LGBT diversity video, Social Security judge sues to avoid being fired. In it, The Washington Post reports that:
Citing his First Amendment rights and religious protections under the Civil Rights Act, a Social Security Administration judge in Texas who refused to watch an LGBT diversity training video is suing his superiors to avoid being fired, saying he was subject to a "religiously hostile work environment." Judge Gary Suttles said in a complaint filed Thursday in federal court in Texas that the Social Security Administration, or SSA, should be barred from taking any disciplinary action against him at least until his religious discrimination claims are heard by a federal employment panel.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Washington Post.
|
#1 6 min ago
Until we know which religious superstition he follows; we can't tell is he is for real; or if he's just putting on a Big Hissy Fit Show for votes; publicity; or perhaps a hot date with Kim Davis
.
Either way; he can NOT keep a job as a government judge if he is hobbled with religious bias; and everybody knows that; including the judge
http://www.citizensource.com/History/20thCen/...
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Inquisitor
|1,037
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|June VanDerMark
|13,029
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Respect71
|44,915
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Strel
|24,736
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|3 hr
|Paul
|12
|Scott Lively Calls On Trump To Ban Gays From In...
|4 hr
|Just Think
|14
|Tupelo mother, son featured on LGBT video
|5 hr
|True Tupelo
|24
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC