There are on the The Washington Post story from 4 hrs ago, titled After refusing to watch LGBT diversity video, Social Security judge sues to avoid being fired. In it, The Washington Post reports that:

Citing his First Amendment rights and religious protections under the Civil Rights Act, a Social Security Administration judge in Texas who refused to watch an LGBT diversity training video is suing his superiors to avoid being fired, saying he was subject to a "religiously hostile work environment." Judge Gary Suttles said in a complaint filed Thursday in federal court in Texas that the Social Security Administration, or SSA, should be barred from taking any disciplinary action against him at least until his religious discrimination claims are heard by a federal employment panel.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Washington Post.