After legalization, states still debate gay marriage

There are 3 comments on the Valley Morning Star story from 14 hrs ago, titled After legalization, states still debate gay marriage. In it, Valley Morning Star reports that:

While some states debate ways to limit how gay couples benefit from the national legalization of same-sex marriage, Nevada became the latest state to take aim at the last vestiges of defining marriage as a union between a man and a woman.

jcofe

Porterville, CA

#1 13 hrs ago
Some of these States really need to learn, the horse is dead, get the hell o!

Hautboi

Alpharetta, GA

#2 7 hrs ago
Suspend their statehood until they clean up their acts

Shoney

Bladensburg, MD

#3 6 hrs ago
Revoke legalization for gay marriage.

Chicago, IL

