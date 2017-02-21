After legalization, states still debate gay marriage
While some states debate ways to limit how gay couples benefit from the national legalization of same-sex marriage, Nevada became the latest state to take aim at the last vestiges of defining marriage as a union between a man and a woman.
#1 13 hrs ago
Some of these States really need to learn, the horse is dead, get the hell o!
#2 7 hrs ago
Suspend their statehood until they clean up their acts
#3 6 hrs ago
Revoke legalization for gay marriage.
