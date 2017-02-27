Advocacy groups: Forget Oscars snafu,...

Advocacy groups: Forget Oscars snafu, focus on a Moonlighta

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Yes, the Great Mistake of Oscars 2017 made history in all the wrong kinds of ways. But a day later, advocacy groups and others overjoyed by the Cinderella win of "Moonlight" were saying, let's forget the snafu and move on - because "Moonlight" made history in all the right kinds of ways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sen. Hassan meets with Supreme Court nominee Go... 9 min slick willie expl... 28
News Clergyman's dismay over continued ban on gay we... 21 min Rainbow Kid 5
Do Gay Men Fall in Love With Women (Nov '07) 23 min Hopeless_and_Scared 3,334
News Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill 35 min Rainbow Kid 16
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 41 min Respect71 45,182
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 43 min Inquisitor 1,103
News Also, 'The Voice' returns for Season 12, and 'W... 1 hr Tre H 1
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 2 hr June VanDerMark 13,103
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,241 • Total comments across all topics: 279,214,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC