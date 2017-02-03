Abbott seeks to kill same-sex debate
There are 1 comment on the The Mercury story from 34 min ago, titled Abbott seeks to kill same-sex debate. In it, The Mercury reports that:
SYDNEY MP Alex Greenwich says federal Coalition MPs should be allowed a conscience vote on same-sex marriage, as pro-equality campaigners turn up the heat on the government. Responding to former prime minister Tony Abbott's warning against allowing a free vote on the issue in parliament, Mr Greenwich said conscience votes were not new to Australia.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Mercury.
|
Sydney, Australia
|
#1 13 min ago
Worry about what they get up to in your church, Mad Monk. And leave consenting adults alone!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KY Customer Leaves Anti-Gay Slur In Place Of Tip
|13 min
|I Hate Queers
|6
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|17 min
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|4
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|40 min
|guest
|866
|Ivanka Trump and her husband help to thwart rol...
|43 min
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|11
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Constitution 101
|24,470
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|3 hr
|Lol
|5,253
|Freaky Friday
|5 hr
|little Billy
|1
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|5 hr
|Zach
|12,862
|Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09)
|5 hr
|Amos
|324
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC