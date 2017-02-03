Abbott seeks to kill same-sex debate

Abbott seeks to kill same-sex debate

There are 1 comment on the The Mercury story from 34 min ago, titled Abbott seeks to kill same-sex debate. In it, The Mercury reports that:

SYDNEY MP Alex Greenwich says federal Coalition MPs should be allowed a conscience vote on same-sex marriage, as pro-equality campaigners turn up the heat on the government. Responding to former prime minister Tony Abbott's warning against allowing a free vote on the issue in parliament, Mr Greenwich said conscience votes were not new to Australia.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Rosa

Sydney, Australia

#1 13 min ago
Worry about what they get up to in your church, Mad Monk. And leave consenting adults alone!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KY Customer Leaves Anti-Gay Slur In Place Of Tip 13 min I Hate Queers 6
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... 17 min VP Mullah Elect P... 4
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 40 min guest 866
News Ivanka Trump and her husband help to thwart rol... 43 min VP Mullah Elect P... 11
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 hr Constitution 101 24,470
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 3 hr Lol 5,253
Freaky Friday 5 hr little Billy 1
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 5 hr Zach 12,862
News Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09) 5 hr Amos 324
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,295 • Total comments across all topics: 278,566,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC