A look at the judges who will rule on...

A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's travel ban

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

Three judges on the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit Court of Appeals will decide as soon as Thursday whether to immediately reinstate President Donald Trump's travel ban, which temporarily suspended the nation's refugee program and immigration from seven mostly Muslim countries that have raised terrorism concerns. Here's a look at their backgrounds, judicial decisions and questioning during arguments in the case this week: Canby rarely hears cases anymore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump moves leave LGBT groups, religious conser... 21 min Cadaverously old ... 17
News Racist Democrats Expel Black DNC Chair Candidat... 28 min slick willie expl... 23
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 32 min lides 44,658
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 33 min lides 24,511
News Ivanka Trump Promotes Gay and Transgender Rights 1 hr Gordon 23
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 2 hr Lol 5,333
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) 3 hr TomInElPervo 69,509
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iran
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,619 • Total comments across all topics: 278,695,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC