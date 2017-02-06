A gay bar opens upstairs. Downstairs,...

A gay bar opens upstairs. Downstairs, Burger & Beer Joint loses its franchise.

Boys on Top Saturdays at The Mix, a gay bar located upstairs at Burger and Beer Joint at 1766 Bay Rd. A black tarp hangs over what used to be the Burger & Beer Joint in South Beach as well as a dark cloud over why it closed. Three months after a gay night club opened on the second floor of the country's first Burger & Beer Joint, the Boca Raton-based franchise has revoked the local restaurant's right to use the name, menu and concept.

Logic Analysis

Alpharetta, GA

#1 2 hrs ago
There are only 2 B&B's left in the chain; so big whoopty-doo
.
South Beach will survive and thrive without B&B's pouting corporate homophobes putting on big hissy fit shows for free publicity
