10 'Around the World' Stories: Gay Men Hunted for Sport, HIV in...

In this monthly look at news briefs from around the world-courtesy of Equal Eyes , a news source produced in collaboration with UNAIDS and the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS-two countries lift their lifetime bans on gays donating blood, Australia has reopened inquiries into gay men hunted for sport in the '80s and '90s and HIV infections in Russia have reached terrifying rates. . Journalist Neil MacFarquhar examined how the continued rise in HIV reflects the tension between civil society and the Kremlin-who earlier this year labeled many AIDS-supporting NGOs "foreign agents," banned imported condom sales and has supported "moral education" for the public while opposing youth sex education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.