You participated in the Women's March. Now what?
In the wake of historic demonstrations this weekend, Women's March organizers and participants say their message is unequivocal: We're just getting started. More than a million people worldwide took to the streets the day after the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, in defense of women's rights and gender equity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga...
|1 min
|Larry Magne
|375
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|3 min
|Rose_NoHo
|5,018
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|6 min
|Rose_NoHo
|24,128
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|31 min
|TomInElPaso
|44,218
|Secret Service chief praises gay spies for putt...
|40 min
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|2
|Gayborhood racism is long-standing, Philadelphi...
|41 min
|Farididdle
|2
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|42 min
|Farididdle
|1
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|5 hr
|June VanDerMark
|12,702
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC