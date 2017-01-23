You participated in the Women's March...

You participated in the Women's March. Now what?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

In the wake of historic demonstrations this weekend, Women's March organizers and participants say their message is unequivocal: We're just getting started. More than a million people worldwide took to the streets the day after the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, in defense of women's rights and gender equity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga... 1 min Larry Magne 375
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 3 min Rose_NoHo 5,018
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 6 min Rose_NoHo 24,128
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 31 min TomInElPaso 44,218
News Secret Service chief praises gay spies for putt... 40 min Anita Bryant s Jihad 2
News Gayborhood racism is long-standing, Philadelphi... 41 min Farididdle 2
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... 42 min Farididdle 1
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 5 hr June VanDerMark 12,702
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,196 • Total comments across all topics: 278,190,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC