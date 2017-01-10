Writer: Gay rights TV miniseries is for all, including Trump
Writer Dustin Lance Black says his upcoming TV miniseries about the gay rights movement is for everyone, up to and including the incoming president. Black told a TV critics' meeting Tuesday that he thinks there are Donald Trump supporters who will love the drama, "When We Rise."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay teacher sues over firing from North Carolin...
|4 min
|Sick of Bigots an...
|2
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|16 min
|Strel
|23,693
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|25 min
|June VanDerMark
|12,571
|Trumpa s Pick for Attorney General to Make Fina...
|1 hr
|Alford
|16
|Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09)
|1 hr
|The Worlds Bigges...
|1,405
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Terra Firma
|43,848
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|2 hr
|Alford
|150
|DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga...
|8 hr
|Father Jeremy
|80
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC