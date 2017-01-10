Writer: Gay rights TV miniseries is f...

Writer: Gay rights TV miniseries is for all, including Trump

20 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

Writer Dustin Lance Black says his upcoming TV miniseries about the gay rights movement is for everyone, up to and including the incoming president. Black told a TV critics' meeting Tuesday that he thinks there are Donald Trump supporters who will love the drama, "When We Rise."

Chicago, IL

