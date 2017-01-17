There are on the WYMG-FM Springfield story from 13 hrs ago, titled 'Will & Grace' returning to TV. In it, WYMG-FM Springfield reports that:

Television comedy "Will & Grace," the show that brought gay men and women into mainstream pop culture, is returning to U.S. television with 10 new episodes, broadcaster NBC said on Wednesday. Emmy-winning stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally all will reprise their roles for the limited run that will air later in the fall of 2017 or early 2018.

