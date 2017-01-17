'Will & Grace' returning to TV

'Will & Grace' returning to TV

There are 1 comment on the WYMG-FM Springfield story from 13 hrs ago, titled 'Will & Grace' returning to TV.

Television comedy "Will & Grace," the show that brought gay men and women into mainstream pop culture, is returning to U.S. television with 10 new episodes, broadcaster NBC said on Wednesday. Emmy-winning stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally all will reprise their roles for the limited run that will air later in the fall of 2017 or early 2018.

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 12 hrs ago
In this new era of math-impaired election officials who don't know Hillary won 2.6 million MORE votes than Trumpenstein.....
.
.....It's time for a Will & Grace transfusion

Chicago, IL

