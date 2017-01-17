Where homosexuality is a crime, gay h...

Where homosexuality is a crime, gay health workers face tough choices

There are 1 comment on the Stanford story from 10 hrs ago, titled Where homosexuality is a crime, gay health workers face tough choices. In it, Stanford reports that:

Being gay and working in global health presents a unique set of issues, as many countries treat homosexuality as a crime, punishable by prison or death. Jason Nagata, MD, sat in a wooden pew in a Seventh Day Adventist church in Kenya, listening to the pastor thunder away about the "abomination" of homosexuality.

Mullahing It Over

Philadelphia, PA

#1 6 hrs ago
"'ItÂ’s very akin to women who go into a culture where they have to wear a hijab,' she said."

Right, the principled choice is to opt out of going to such a misogynistic or homophobic region. There's plenty of other places with ongoing research or with unmet health care needs.
