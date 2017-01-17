When straight men kiss, is it good fo...

When straight men kiss, is it good for LGBT equality or a step back?

There are 2 comments on the Manawatu Evening Standard story from 14 hrs ago, titled When straight men kiss, is it good for LGBT equality or a step back?. In it, Manawatu Evening Standard reports that:

When Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds kissed at the Golden Globes last week, I immediately felt a knot in my stomach. How could this have happened at the same awards show where Moonlight , a film that explored the black gay male experience, won best picture? A story from the more marginalised gay community was up for recognition, and the story of straight white men kissing was soaking up some of the spotlight.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 9 hrs ago
The author's notion is wacky
.
GAY people don't own kissing
.
Straight people hug and kiss me all the time
.
Especially when they need to borrow money

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Gov Corbutt of the Joke

Philadelphia, PA

#2 3 hrs ago
"Moonlight" has gotten plenty of deserved attention, both at those awards and in the media generally.(Probably won't as much at the Academy Awards, but it's still baby steps for that organization.)

Str8 men being lgbt friendly is important, too, and is part of "Moonlight's" story, even if they're white, str8 men.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 10 min June VanDerMark 12,626
News DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga... 10 min loveismygoal 241
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 15 min tbird19482 44,039
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 hr Strel 23,925
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 2 hr McSpade 4,956
News Donald Trump Meets with SCOTUS Candidate Willia... 3 hr Gov Corbutt of th... 2
News Indiana Youth Group relocates to larger headqua... 3 hr Gov Corbutt of th... 2
News Gay Activists Plan Inaugural 'Queer Dance Party... 3 hr Frogface Kate 7
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,071 • Total comments across all topics: 278,028,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC