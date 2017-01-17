When straight men kiss, is it good for LGBT equality or a step back?
There are 2 comments on the Manawatu Evening Standard story from 14 hrs ago, titled When straight men kiss, is it good for LGBT equality or a step back?. In it, Manawatu Evening Standard reports that:
When Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds kissed at the Golden Globes last week, I immediately felt a knot in my stomach. How could this have happened at the same awards show where Moonlight , a film that explored the black gay male experience, won best picture? A story from the more marginalised gay community was up for recognition, and the story of straight white men kissing was soaking up some of the spotlight.
#1 9 hrs ago
The author's notion is wacky
GAY people don't own kissing
Straight people hug and kiss me all the time
Especially when they need to borrow money
#2 3 hrs ago
"Moonlight" has gotten plenty of deserved attention, both at those awards and in the media generally.(Probably won't as much at the Academy Awards, but it's still baby steps for that organization.)
Str8 men being lgbt friendly is important, too, and is part of "Moonlight's" story, even if they're white, str8 men.
