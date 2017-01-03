Watch: Ellen DeGeneres says gospel st...

Watch: Ellen DeGeneres says gospel star won't appear on her show after row over homophobic sermon

There are 1 comment on the Sunday Herald story from 9 hrs ago, titled Watch: Ellen DeGeneres says gospel star won't appear on her show after row over homophobic sermon. In it, Sunday Herald reports that:

ELLEN DeGeneres, one of the US's most high-profile gay stars has confirmed that Kim Burrell, the gospel singer and pastor who referred to gay people as perverted in a sermon will not be appearing on her show. But an excerpt from Ms Burrell's sermon believed to have been taped at the Love & Liberty Fellowship church in Houston, has caused a storm as she refers to "the perverted homosexual spirit".

Evilgelicalling

Philadelphia, PA

#1 7 hrs ago
"To every person who is dealing with the homosexual spirit, that has it, I love you and God loves you but God hates the sin in you and me."

Naturally she's disingenuous in that parsed to seem non bigoted sentence, but if you take her words literally she just came out. Praise!

