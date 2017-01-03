There are on the Sunday Herald story from 9 hrs ago, titled Watch: Ellen DeGeneres says gospel star won't appear on her show after row over homophobic sermon. In it, Sunday Herald reports that:

ELLEN DeGeneres, one of the US's most high-profile gay stars has confirmed that Kim Burrell, the gospel singer and pastor who referred to gay people as perverted in a sermon will not be appearing on her show. But an excerpt from Ms Burrell's sermon believed to have been taped at the Love & Liberty Fellowship church in Houston, has caused a storm as she refers to "the perverted homosexual spirit".

