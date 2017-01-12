Washington protesters vow to fight for civil rights under Trump
U.S. civil rights activists vowed on Saturday to defend hard-fought gains in voting rights and criminal justice during the presidency of Donald Trump, kicking off a week of protests ahead of the Republican's inauguration. About 2,000 mostly black protesters ignored steady rain to march and rally near Washington's Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, as speakers urged them to fight for minority rights and President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law, which Trump has vowed to dismantle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSNY-FM Columbus.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|5 min
|Jade Dragon Soy S...
|69,498
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|32 min
|Big C
|23,875
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Respect71
|44,012
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|Big Donald Fan
|12,607
|DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga...
|1 hr
|Rose_NoHo
|193
|Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09)
|4 hr
|The Worlds Bigges...
|1,431
|Happy Dr Martin Luther Coon Day
|4 hr
|Klan Man
|2
|Jennifer Holliday withdraws from Trump pre-inag...
|10 hr
|Imprtnrd
|28
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC