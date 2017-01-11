Vivica A. Fox Formally Apologizes for Anti-Gay Comments: a oeIa m a...
There are 1 comment on the KLMS-AM Lincoln story from 14 hrs ago, titled Vivica A. Fox Formally Apologizes for Anti-Gay Comments: a oeIa m a.... In it, KLMS-AM Lincoln reports that:
Vivica A. Fox is formally apologizing to her LGBT supporters for the recent comments she made that were viewed as anti-gay. Earlier this week, the actress started a social media firestorm when she strongly suggested that gay men were not the target audience for her male revue.
#1 11 hrs ago
I'm not sure that wanting a female only audience sometimes is homophobic, even if actually enforcing that at a non membership function might violate the Civil Rights Act.
