There are 2 comments on the Fredericksburg.com story from 18 hrs ago, titled University settles with student who wouldn't counsel gays. In it, Fredericksburg.com reports that:

Missouri State University has agreed to pay $25,000 to a former student who sued after he was removed from a master's degree counseling program because he said he wouldn't counsel gay couples. Andrew Cash sued the university in April.

Larry Craig s WC Stance

Philadelphia, PA

#1 16 hrs ago
What if a student in the University program refuses to counsel heterosexuals on the basis of the prospective counselor's "religious" beliefs? How big is that settlement?

This is a very bad precedent.

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#2 1 hr ago
Larry Craig s WC Stance wrote:
What if a student in the University program refuses to counsel heterosexuals on the basis of the prospective counselor's "religious" beliefs? How big is that settlement?

This is a very bad precedent.
Freedom and the pursuit of happiness are never a bad precedent.

Chicago, IL

