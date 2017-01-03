University settles with student who wouldn't counsel gays
There are 2 comments on the Fredericksburg.com story from 18 hrs ago, titled University settles with student who wouldn't counsel gays.
Missouri State University has agreed to pay $25,000 to a former student who sued after he was removed from a master's degree counseling program because he said he wouldn't counsel gay couples. Andrew Cash sued the university in April.
#1 16 hrs ago
What if a student in the University program refuses to counsel heterosexuals on the basis of the prospective counselor's "religious" beliefs? How big is that settlement?
This is a very bad precedent.
#2 1 hr ago
Freedom and the pursuit of happiness are never a bad precedent.
