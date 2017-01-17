UNC president: Job candidates say no, citing bathroom law

Academics being recruited by North Carolina's public university system have ruled out moving to the state because of a law limiting legal protections for gay, lesbian and transgender people. That's according to University of North Carolina President Margaret Spellings , who also told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday she's unaware of any academic talent embracing a North Carolina move because of the law called House Bill 2. The former U.S. Education Secretary says the law hampers one of the state's leading engines of economic growth.

