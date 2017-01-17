UNC president: Job candidates say no, citing bathroom law
Academics being recruited by North Carolina's public university system have ruled out moving to the state because of a law limiting legal protections for gay, lesbian and transgender people. That's according to University of North Carolina President Margaret Spellings , who also told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday she's unaware of any academic talent embracing a North Carolina move because of the law called House Bill 2. The former U.S. Education Secretary says the law hampers one of the state's leading engines of economic growth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|9 min
|Respect71
|44,046
|DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga...
|10 min
|Paul
|280
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|34 min
|Peter T
|158
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|56 min
|Rosa_Winkel
|23,940
|Gay man legally donates blood after a year with...
|1 hr
|Danny
|18
|Gay Activists Plan Inaugural 'Queer Dance Party...
|1 hr
|Popz9755
|10
|Chelsea Manning: a potent symbol for transgende...
|1 hr
|Grapes1756
|2
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|4 hr
|June VanDerMark
|12,635
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC