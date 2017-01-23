UK's 'last anti-gay law' to be scrapped
There are 1 comment on the Metro UK News story from 10 hrs ago, titled UK's 'last anti-gay law' to be scrapped. In it, Metro UK News reports that:
An outdated law that allows shipping firms to sack sack for engaging in 'homosexual activity' looks set to be scrapped. The rule, dubbed the 'last anti-gay law', was introduced in 1994, but equality laws that have come in place over the last 20 years have made it defunct.
#1 2 hrs ago
"Sack sack" sounds like something kinky a foreign intelligence agency would capture you on camera doing, but it appears to be what the homophobe does to you.
Isn't that always the way?
