UK's 'last anti-gay law' to be scrapped

There are 1 comment on the Metro UK News story from 10 hrs ago, titled UK's 'last anti-gay law' to be scrapped.

An outdated law that allows shipping firms to sack sack for engaging in 'homosexual activity' looks set to be scrapped. The rule, dubbed the 'last anti-gay law', was introduced in 1994, but equality laws that have come in place over the last 20 years have made it defunct.

Anita Bryant s Jihad

Philadelphia, PA

#1 2 hrs ago
"Sack sack" sounds like something kinky a foreign intelligence agency would capture you on camera doing, but it appears to be what the homophobe does to you.

Isn't that always the way?
Chicago, IL

