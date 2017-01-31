UK pardons thousands convicted under past anti-gay laws
There are 1 comment on the The Washington Post story from 7 hrs ago, titled UK pardons thousands convicted under past anti-gay laws. In it, The Washington Post reports that:
Thousands of men convicted under now-abolished anti-homosexuality laws in Britain have been pardoned posthumously under a law passed on Tuesday, and many more still alive can now apply to have their criminal convictions wiped out. Announcing the new law, the Ministry of Justice said the pardons apply automatically to deceased men who were convicted for consensual same-sex relations before homosexuality was decriminalized several decades ago.
#1 25 min ago
Their pardons over there have teeth.
