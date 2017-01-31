UK Pardons Thousands Convicted under ...

UK Pardons Thousands Convicted under past Anti-gay Laws

UK Pardons Thousands Convicted under past Anti-gay Laws

The British government has passed a law granting posthumous pardons to thousands of men who were convicted under now-abolished anti-homosexuality laws, and allowing those who are still alive to have their criminal records wiped clean. The Ministry of Justice said Tuesday the pardons apply to men convicted for consensual same-sex relations before homosexuality was decriminalized several decades ago.

Phyllis Schlafly s Shroud

Philadelphia, PA

#1 5 hrs ago
This won't make the UK's men's diving team any better looking. I am not sure what could do that.
Chicago, IL

