'Truly momentous day' as thousands of gay and bisexual men posthumously pardoned
The pardons, first announced last year, have been officially rubber-stamped after the Policing and Crime Bill received royal assent. There were calls for wider action after Second World War code-breaker Alan Turing was given a posthumous royal pardon in 2013 over a 1952 conviction for gross indecency with a 19-year-old man.
