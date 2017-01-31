'Truly momentous day' as thousands of...

'Truly momentous day' as thousands of gay and bisexual men posthumously pardoned

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Evesham Journal

The pardons, first announced last year, have been officially rubber-stamped after the Policing and Crime Bill received royal assent. There were calls for wider action after Second World War code-breaker Alan Turing was given a posthumous royal pardon in 2013 over a 1952 conviction for gross indecency with a 19-year-old man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evesham Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 4 min lides 44,582
News KY Customer Leaves Anti-Gay Slur In Place Of Tip 12 min Rainbow Kid 6
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... 19 min Rosa_Winkel 28
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 42 min Brenda 24,397
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 43 min guest 788
News Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09) 2 hr DC Dave 335
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 5 hr Santana 5,187
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,674 • Total comments across all topics: 278,449,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC