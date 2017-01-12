'To refuse to bury homosexuals is to ...

There are 3 comments on the Arutz Sheva Israel News story from 14 hrs ago, titled 'To refuse to bury homosexuals is to show contempt for the dead'. In it, Arutz Sheva Israel News reports that:

Rabbi David Stav, the chairman of the Tzohar religious organization, responded to an investigative report by Channel 2 alleging that the Hevvra Kadisha burial society refuses to bury homosexual individuals. Homosexual relations are expressly forbidden in the Torah and termed a "toeva," abomination.

Flordia Gator

Bladensburg, MD

#1 12 hrs ago
Bury them in the landfill

Sweet as Honey

Alpharetta, GA

#2 8 hrs ago
Fine then
.
They can lay our bodies around the neighborhoods to sweeten the air
.
Get your Gaybreeze Corpse now before the price goes up ;o)

Ted Haggard s Gospel Rub

Philadelphia, PA

#3 5 hrs ago
So he's saying they intend to show contempt for lgbt people, by among other things refusing to bury them?

Or he's playing word games in that they will bury lgbt people...but not lgbt people known to be in a relationship or known to be sexually active?

Or perhaps just trying to keep equal rights from lgbt people turns him on? Who really knows when reporters just accept mealy mouthed, vague denials?
