To avoid more 'Daily Show' ridicule, Arizona kills bills
There are 8 comments on the WLEX-TV Lexington story from 9 hrs ago, titled To avoid more 'Daily Show' ridicule, Arizona kills bills. In it, WLEX-TV Lexington reports that:
An Arizona lawmaker's proposal to penalize colleges and universities that teach ethnic studies classes has essentially died after getting widely panned by Democrats and liberal commentators across the nation. The demise of the legislation Wednesday comes as Arizona leaders work to avoid bills that have made the state a frequent butt of jokes on programs like "The Daily Show."
“The doctor is in!”
#1 8 hrs ago
Gotta like that tie...the Daily Show makes me very angry, very angry indeed!
#2 6 hrs ago
#3 4 hrs ago
It is indicative of the IQ of the common Democrat, that a comedy show would have influence on their political knowledge and bias. The Democrats reigned over the reduction of the general population's IQ over the last half century by introducing commonality of illegal drug use, which has induced Schizophrenia in most of their core voters. So, the legacy of Democrats is the destruction of mental stability, the lowering of IQs, the imposition of fantasy instead of reality and the first reduction of life expectancy since measurements began... due to their imposed Obamacare.
#4 3 hrs ago
Yet it was the Republican Arizona legislature which responded to the liberal comedy shows' well judged mockery by shutting down the legislature's more flagrant, pathetic white [sic] supremacist [sic] who was pushing the stupid, racist bill. You were too genetically defective to figure that much out.
#5 3 hrs ago
Once again, your shallowness exhibits itself. You are asserting there are not a significant number of Democrats in the Arizona legislature. The influence of you carnival barkers has had a stranglehold on American democracy for fifty years. Now, your undemocratic and stagnant intellectual capacity is coming to an end.
#6 2 hrs ago
Both Chambers are clearly R. majority. They could have let their idiot white [sic] supremacist's [sic] bill continue, but they failed to do that. The article explains that the well judged mockery influenced the legislature.
Of course Democrats, being educated and sensate, tried to this white [sic] supremacist's [sic] bill. That is not under discussion, white [sic] supremacist [sic].
#7 2 hrs ago
The Bill wasn't supremacist, except its supreme wisdom cannot be denied. If "ethnic studies" should continue, certainly classes on the overwhelming influences of White accomplishments should be taught also, as in a specific "White History" class. Plus, the lack of intellectual integrity of Black studies classes need to be exposed; the commonality of lies and made up history in those classes is disturbing. Such is not excusable in a higher education environment, or any environment. Dishonest Black leadership pandering falsified current events doesn't excuse the abhorrent distortions the Leftists are imposing on education environs.
#8 1 hr ago
You changed the subject from the Republican dominated legislature in Arizona reacting to the well deserved mockery. You made up some nonsense about Democrats being influenced by tv satires...but it was the Republican dominated legislature that back pedaled.
I didn't think the bill was "supremacist" because I think "supremacist" is a fallacy, as is "white." That's why I put "sic" after each of those words.
Also, no one need listen to a bigot like you about race relations or science or white [sic] supremacism [sic], Cletus.
Cordwainer Trout: "DNA, physical characteristics, IQ scores... all show the Black race to be a genetically dead end race. Black behavior here and abroad confirms this. They and the Arab Muslims were the only races involved in slave trafficking. No White armies, nor navies ever collected slaves."
topix DOT net/forum/us/politics/TGENB5EH F3RULLO2S/post40
