This Man Is Writing Ridiculously Hilarious Gay Porn About 'Domald Tromp'
There are 2 comments on the Switched story from 12 hrs ago, titled This Man Is Writing Ridiculously Hilarious Gay Porn About 'Domald Tromp'.
Author Chuck Tingle is at it again with his hilarious gay erotica that regularly makes light of the current social and political climate. In an email using highly unorthodox language and grammar, Tingle, who is 45 years old and lives in Billings, Montana, told The Huffington Post: "It is important to remember [the book] is about DOMALD TROMP... This is a notorious real estate man from a timeline very close to this one but he is a different scoundrel."
#1 10 hrs ago
If he's very careful about his "privacy as a doctor" then why is he posing for a photo? His privacy must be in a different timeline....
#2 8 hrs ago
He wants to show off his big cigar
