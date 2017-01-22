This is why it's time for a gay Disne...

This is why it's time for a gay Disney princess

There are 2 comments on the Metro story from 17 hrs ago, titled This is why it's time for a gay Disney princess.

Dan Stevens and Emma Watson star in the live action version of Beauty And The Beast, which is out on March 17 I've seen the pretty white girl, in the pretty dress, with the pretty guy. Disney helps to teach children what's normal.

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 10 hrs ago
They should keep the cartoons the same as they are now and change only the voice-overs and story line to transgender
.
In other words
.
The man would be living inside the princess's body with a mustache; and the woman would be living inside the beast's body with smoochy red lips
.
One million moms would explode and the movie would be an instant classic ever after
Anita Bryant s Jihad

Philadelphia, PA

#2 4 hrs ago
Baby steps, people. First, the Disney princess should be vegan, into recycling, with unshaved armpits. That way when Disney gets around to introducing a lipstick lesbian princess everyone will be comparatively relieved or indifferent.

Chicago, IL

