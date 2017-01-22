This is why it's time for a gay Disney princess
There are 2 comments on the Metro story from 17 hrs ago, titled This is why it's time for a gay Disney princess. In it, Metro reports that:
Dan Stevens and Emma Watson star in the live action version of Beauty And The Beast, which is out on March 17 I've seen the pretty white girl, in the pretty dress, with the pretty guy. Disney helps to teach children what's normal.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Metro.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
They should keep the cartoons the same as they are now and change only the voice-overs and story line to transgender
.
In other words
.
The man would be living inside the princess's body with a mustache; and the woman would be living inside the beast's body with smoochy red lips
.
One million moms would explode and the movie would be an instant classic ever after
|
#2 4 hrs ago
Baby steps, people. First, the Disney princess should be vegan, into recycling, with unshaved armpits. That way when Disney gets around to introducing a lipstick lesbian princess everyone will be comparatively relieved or indifferent.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga...
|1 min
|Larry Magne
|375
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|3 min
|Rose_NoHo
|5,018
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|5 min
|Rose_NoHo
|24,128
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|30 min
|TomInElPaso
|44,218
|Secret Service chief praises gay spies for putt...
|40 min
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|2
|Gayborhood racism is long-standing, Philadelphi...
|41 min
|Farididdle
|2
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|42 min
|Farididdle
|1
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|5 hr
|June VanDerMark
|12,702
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC