This gay Iraqi army couple's love story on The Ellen DeGeneres Show...
Ellen Degeneres has the support of a nation of people. Her 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' is a perfect example of love, compassion, friendship and moreover kindness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|majority
|5,163
|Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09)
|2 hr
|Ghost From The Past
|316
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|6 hr
|Respect71
|44,530
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|7 hr
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|15
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|Rosa_Winkel
|24,395
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|8 hr
|June VanDerMark
|12,793
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|9 hr
|Inquisitor
|774
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC