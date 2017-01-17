The Latest: DeVos says she'll take $1 as education chief
There are 12 comments on the CBS 3 Springfield story from 9 hrs ago, titled The Latest: DeVos says she'll take $1 as education chief. In it, CBS 3 Springfield reports that:
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2016 file photo, Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos speaks in Grand Rapids, Mich. DeVos, Trump's choice for education secretary, has spent over two decades advocating for school choice progra... Republican billionaire Betsy DeVos says she will take a salary of only $1 if confirmed to head the Education Department.
#1 7 hrs ago
Will she take the $1 in voucher form?
It is indicative of nothing whatsoever on this Earth if she forgoes her prospective salary. In either case she is an anti gay, theocratic zealot. No word yet (on the major news broadcasts) about her advocating for public schools to teach Creationism "as science," because Senators don't often actually ask questions and corporate media outlets don't often explore issues.
#2 7 hrs ago
Hope all gays are shipped out to other countries so we don't have to put up with their whining, crying bullshlt and perversion.
#3 7 hrs ago
That's why you're in these forums for forty hours a week and why you rarely think of anything other than (male) homosexuals.
#4 7 hrs ago
Yeah, think about how nice it would be to ship them out of the US. Queers are a worthless bunch.
#5 7 hrs ago
it means she's in it to serve and not for the money, if she's anti gay she is a good person
#6 7 hrs ago
ship them to Iran so the mullahs they sent billions too can throw dey asses off dey tallest buildings
#7 7 hrs ago
DeVos says she'll take a buck because with NO EXPERIENCE and being anti-Public Education, a buck is all she'd be worth.
#8 5 hrs ago
That is not what it means. A person whose immediate family has $5 billion does not consider a government salary of even a couple of hundred thousand to be "money" in the first place.
You are a chromosomal failure in every way, but that hardly makes you an aberration on the right, closet case.
#9 5 hrs ago
We already know that psychosexually ill christianists hold common ideas on social issues, at least, with Iranian mullash, Cletus.
Right wing = uneducated and stupid and racist.
#10 5 hrs ago
doubleds.a6 is my K iK hit me up if you want to have kinky fun with a 22 fem
London, UK
#11 2 hrs ago
Silly internet troll ....
#12 47 min ago
This is actually a stealthy way of trying to purchase approval for the job; because money is the only thing she has to offer
