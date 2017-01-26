The gay Holocaust victims history forgot
Its extent of torture is unparalleled in European history; unthinkable by any civilisation. What happened within the barbed gates of Auschwitz remains the deep shame of a now peaceful continent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gay Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|19 min
|lides
|24,320
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|20 min
|guest
|757
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|46 min
|tbird19482
|44,472
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|barry
|5,149
|New President of the US
|2 hr
|Rosa_Winkel
|16
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|2 hr
|June VanDerMark
|12,773
|'My boss seduced me and we had AMAZING lesbian ...
|3 hr
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC