There are on the Unicorn Booty story from 16 hrs ago, titled The Case for Decriminalizing Gay Sex in Public Parks. In it, Unicorn Booty reports that:

Near the end of 2016, police officers in southwest Toronto set up a sting operation to catch men who have sex with other men in Marie Curtis Park. It was called Project Marie and it "led to 89 charges against 72 men", mostly charges for trespassing and engaging in a prohibited activity.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.