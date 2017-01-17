The Case for Decriminalizing Gay Sex ...

The Case for Decriminalizing Gay Sex in Public Parks

There are 1 comment on the Unicorn Booty story from 16 hrs ago, titled The Case for Decriminalizing Gay Sex in Public Parks. In it, Unicorn Booty reports that:

Near the end of 2016, police officers in southwest Toronto set up a sting operation to catch men who have sex with other men in Marie Curtis Park. It was called Project Marie and it "led to 89 charges against 72 men", mostly charges for trespassing and engaging in a prohibited activity.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 7 hrs ago
Ban clothing in public parks
.
Problem solved
.
This is why the Garden of Eden worked so well

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay Man Documents Protest over FDA Blood Donati... 19 min Gremlin 4
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 29 min June VanDerMark 12,614
News Gay man legally donates blood after a year with... 40 min Gremlin 5
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 42 min tbird19482 44,027
News Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story... 45 min Gremlin 6
News DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga... 55 min Gremlin 193
News Political Earthquake In California Gay Conserva... 1 hr Ann R Kist 2
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 2 hr Big C 23,893
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,109 • Total comments across all topics: 277,993,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC