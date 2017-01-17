The Case for Decriminalizing Gay Sex in Public Parks
Near the end of 2016, police officers in southwest Toronto set up a sting operation to catch men who have sex with other men in Marie Curtis Park. It was called Project Marie and it "led to 89 charges against 72 men", mostly charges for trespassing and engaging in a prohibited activity.
#1 7 hrs ago
Ban clothing in public parks
Problem solved
This is why the Garden of Eden worked so well
