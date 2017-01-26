Thailand separates LGBT inmates, cons...

Thailand separates LGBT inmates, considers segregated prison

There are 2 comments on the Star Tribune story from 13 hrs ago, titled Thailand separates LGBT inmates, considers segregated prison. In it, Star Tribune reports that:

Theerayut Charoenpakdee was terrified when police stopped her outside a mall in Pattaya, a Thai resort famous for its sordid nightlife. A urine test on the spot revealed meth coursing through her veins.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Lover Lottery

Alpharetta, GA

#1 4 hrs ago
If they remove gay companions from jails; straight people won't want to go to jail anymore

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Ex Senator Stillbornum

Philadelphia, PA

#2 1 hr ago
Lover Lottery wrote:
<quoted text>
If they remove gay companions from jails; straight people won't want to go to jail anymore
It is unusual to find anyone on the left who supports Trans Pacific Partnership....

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 18 min Brian_G 44,486
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 21 min June VanDerMark 12,778
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 45 min lides 24,341
News Group promoting sexuality and gender diversity ... 1 hr Ex Senator Stillb... 2
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 1 hr Inquisitor 759
News a Lesbianisma listed as a medical problem in wo... 2 hr Advice Fairy 16
New President of the US 2 hr Compliance Survey 23
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 5 hr crucifiedguy 5,152
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,703 • Total comments across all topics: 278,358,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC