Thailand separates LGBT inmates, considers segregated prison
There are 2 comments on the Star Tribune story from 13 hrs ago, titled Thailand separates LGBT inmates, considers segregated prison. In it, Star Tribune reports that:
Theerayut Charoenpakdee was terrified when police stopped her outside a mall in Pattaya, a Thai resort famous for its sordid nightlife. A urine test on the spot revealed meth coursing through her veins.
#1 4 hrs ago
If they remove gay companions from jails; straight people won't want to go to jail anymore
#2 1 hr ago
It is unusual to find anyone on the left who supports Trans Pacific Partnership....
