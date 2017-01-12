There are on the Unicorn Booty story from Yesterday, titled Texas Might Name a Highway After an Anti-Gay Preacher. In it, Unicorn Booty reports that:

Right now, Texas is considering a bill to designate a portion of Dallas' Interstate 20 as the "Apostle Lobias Murray Memorial Highway". The only problem is that during Lobias Murray's nearly half a century of working as a Texas religious leader, he preached about gays burning in hell and called gay sex "a low-down, filthy thing."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.