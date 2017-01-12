Texas Might Name a Highway After an A...

Texas Might Name a Highway After an Anti-Gay Preacher

There are 2 comments on the Unicorn Booty story from Yesterday, titled Texas Might Name a Highway After an Anti-Gay Preacher. In it, Unicorn Booty reports that:

Right now, Texas is considering a bill to designate a portion of Dallas' Interstate 20 as the "Apostle Lobias Murray Memorial Highway". The only problem is that during Lobias Murray's nearly half a century of working as a Texas religious leader, he preached about gays burning in hell and called gay sex "a low-down, filthy thing."

The Golden Ruler

Alpharetta, GA

#1 23 hrs ago
The highway is in such a low-down filthy deplorable condition
.
perhaps it is appropriate to name it after a low-down filthy deplorable homophobe

Wholly Silicon Wafer

Philadelphia, PA

#2 8 hrs ago
And the adjacent portion will be named after big old closet case...who just happens to be a preacher with an unusual first name. There is a push to have the portion after _that_ one sponsored by the local kkk chapter. The bridges on the Interstate, despite TX's efforts to become a purple state, have signs on them advising, "Caution: Bridge Slippery When Wet=back."

Chicago, IL

