Texas court hearing case to limit gay...

Texas court hearing case to limit gay marriage legalization

There are 3 comments on the Star Tribune story from 21 hrs ago, titled Texas court hearing case to limit gay marriage legalization. In it, Star Tribune reports that:

The Texas Supreme Court has reversed its previous ruling and will hear a Houston case that top conservatives hope will let the state limit the impact of 2015's federal legalization of gay marriage. The state's highest civil court announced Friday it was setting arguments for March in a lawsuit seeking to halt same-sex spousal benefits that America's fourth-largest city offers municipal employees.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Holy Guacamole

Philadelphia, PA

#1 21 hrs ago
It's tantamount to secession. Obergefell could not be more clear.

Judged:

4

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#2 18 hrs ago
The ACLU lawyers will be drooling over the possibilities
.
A class action sandwich with a chunk of change on the side

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Holy Guacamole

Philadelphia, PA

#3 17 hrs ago
Lawyers do like to rack up the billable hors...d'oeuvres.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 7 min June VanDerMark 12,655
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 12 min Big C 24,013
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 16 min Brian_G 44,083
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 1 hr Just Think 4,991
News DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga... 2 hr Rainbow Kid 364
New President of the US 2 hr Rainbow Kid 3
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 3 hr guest 707
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,809 • Total comments across all topics: 278,112,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC