Texas court hearing case to limit gay marriage legalization
There are 3 comments on the Star Tribune story from 21 hrs ago, titled Texas court hearing case to limit gay marriage legalization. In it, Star Tribune reports that:
The Texas Supreme Court has reversed its previous ruling and will hear a Houston case that top conservatives hope will let the state limit the impact of 2015's federal legalization of gay marriage. The state's highest civil court announced Friday it was setting arguments for March in a lawsuit seeking to halt same-sex spousal benefits that America's fourth-largest city offers municipal employees.
#1 21 hrs ago
It's tantamount to secession. Obergefell could not be more clear.
#2 18 hrs ago
The ACLU lawyers will be drooling over the possibilities
A class action sandwich with a chunk of change on the side
#3 17 hrs ago
Lawyers do like to rack up the billable hors...d'oeuvres.
