There are on the Star Tribune story from 21 hrs ago, titled Texas court hearing case to limit gay marriage legalization. In it, Star Tribune reports that:

The Texas Supreme Court has reversed its previous ruling and will hear a Houston case that top conservatives hope will let the state limit the impact of 2015's federal legalization of gay marriage. The state's highest civil court announced Friday it was setting arguments for March in a lawsuit seeking to halt same-sex spousal benefits that America's fourth-largest city offers municipal employees.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Star Tribune.