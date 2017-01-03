Texas 'bathroom bill' unveiled ahead of 2017 session
Texas lawmakers will decide whether to embrace an issue that caused a national uproar in North Carolina - banning transgendered people from using the bathroom of their choice. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick , a top social conservative voice in the state, unveiled the proposed law Thursday at a news conference.
