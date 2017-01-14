Tentative settlement reached in lesbi...

Tentative settlement reached in lesbian trooper's bias suit

Maryland State Police and a lesbian trooper say they have reached a tentative settlement of her federal lawsuit alleging discrimination based on her gender and sexual orientation. Lawyers for the state and Trooper Chelsea Raley filed a joint motion Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Baltimore, seeking to stay proceedings pending finalization of what they call a "settlement in principle."

