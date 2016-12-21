There are on the Unicorn Booty story from 11 hrs ago, titled Taiwan Considers Gay Conversion Therapy Ban. In it, Unicorn Booty reports that:

Taiwan's Ministry of Health and Welfare has published a draft regulation to ban gay conversion therapy, Focus Taiwan reports . The regulation would outlaw the use of conversion therapy to change a person's gender identity or sexual orientation.

