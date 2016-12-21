Taiwan Considers Gay Conversion Therapy Ban
There are 3 comments on the Unicorn Booty story from 11 hrs ago, titled Taiwan Considers Gay Conversion Therapy Ban. In it, Unicorn Booty reports that:
Taiwan's Ministry of Health and Welfare has published a draft regulation to ban gay conversion therapy, Focus Taiwan reports . The regulation would outlaw the use of conversion therapy to change a person's gender identity or sexual orientation.
#2 7 hrs ago
There goes the mortality rate. Upward.
#3 6 hrs ago
So sad
“Unconvinced”
Since: Nov 09
8,984
#4 23 min ago
Why... did the therapy work for you?
