Taiwan Considers Gay Conversion Therapy Ban

Taiwan's Ministry of Health and Welfare has published a draft regulation to ban gay conversion therapy, Focus Taiwan reports . The regulation would outlaw the use of conversion therapy to change a person's gender identity or sexual orientation.

The Worlds Biggest Lie

Easthampton, MA

#2 7 hrs ago
There goes the mortality rate. Upward.

Ralph

Philadelphia, PA

#3 6 hrs ago
So sad

EdmondWA

“Unconvinced”

Since: Nov 09

8,984

Seattle, WA

#4 23 min ago
Ralph wrote:
So sad
Why... did the therapy work for you?
Chicago, IL

