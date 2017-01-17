Sussex Police in LGBT top 100

Sussex Police in LGBT top 100

The force has been included in Stonewall's annual top 100 employers which, according to the organisation's website, is the 'definitive list showcasing the best employers for lesbian, gay, bi and trans staff'. This is the sixth time in eight years Sussex Police has been named in the top 100 and the Sussex Police LGBT Network has also been recognised.

