Surgery gives backing to new health scheme for lesbian, gay, bisexual and gay community
Pride in Practice is a new training scheme designed to help primary care providers strengthen relationships with the LGBT community across Greater Manchester. Dr Luke Wookey said: "Pride in Practice has been a great support and educational network for us as doctors and the healthcare team and for patients as well.
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|10 min
|Respect71
|43,706
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|12 min
|The Worlds Bigges...
|69,496
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|20 min
|The Worlds Bigges...
|23,376
|Taiwan Considers Gay Conversion Therapy Ban
|41 min
|The Worlds Bigges...
|26
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|43 min
|The Worlds Bigges...
|12,524
|Dissertation LGBTQ Survey! Please consider taki...
|43 min
|The Worlds Bigges...
|5
|One in five straight men watch gay porn: study
|52 min
|The Worlds Bigges...
|4
