Surgery gives backing to new health s...

Surgery gives backing to new health scheme for lesbian, gay, bisexual and gay community

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Prestwichandwhitefieldguide.co.uk

Pride in Practice is a new training scheme designed to help primary care providers strengthen relationships with the LGBT community across Greater Manchester. Dr Luke Wookey said: "Pride in Practice has been a great support and educational network for us as doctors and the healthcare team and for patients as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prestwichandwhitefieldguide.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 10 min Respect71 43,706
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) 12 min The Worlds Bigges... 69,496
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 20 min The Worlds Bigges... 23,376
News Taiwan Considers Gay Conversion Therapy Ban 41 min The Worlds Bigges... 26
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 43 min The Worlds Bigges... 12,524
Dissertation LGBTQ Survey! Please consider taki... 43 min The Worlds Bigges... 5
News One in five straight men watch gay porn: study 52 min The Worlds Bigges... 4
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,751 • Total comments across all topics: 277,632,278

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC